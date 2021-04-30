기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki announced Friday that current social distancing rules and the ban on gatherings of five or more people will be extended by 3 more weeks. He said complacency must be maintained given the case numbers of COVID-19 infections and warned the month of May that includes many holidays has a higher risk of the virus spreading. A special quarantine period that continued in the past week will also be extended by another week. But the central government will allow local authorities to flexibly apply prevention measures in consideration of regional conditions.
- DISTANCING RULES TO BE EXTENDED
- 입력 2021-04-30 15:11:29
- 수정2021-04-30 16:46:05
[Anchor Lead]
