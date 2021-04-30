OLYMPIC TEAMS RECEIVE VACCINATIONS News Today 입력 2021.04.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.04.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean national Olympic team is finally receiving COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The athletes appear elieved after receiving their first shots.



[Pkg]



Covid vaccinations for the Korean national team athletes has finally begun. The athletes appear both excited and nervous. They first fill out their health questionnaires and get examined by the doctors.



[Soundbite] "Take it easy until tomorrow and avoid going to a sauna."



Finally it's time to get the shot. The inoculation is over in an instant. All the worrying up to this point also gone in a second.



[Soundbite] Lee Dae-hoon(Nat’l team athlete in taekwondo) : "It didn't hurt. I feel more relieved now. Now it really feels like the Olympic Games is just around the corner."



She may be a figure larger than life on the court but even volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung is nervous when it comes to getting the vaccine shot.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-koung(Nat‘l team athlete in volleyball) : "I was very nervous, but it didn't hurt much."



On day one, 91 athletes from seven Olympic events received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines. The gymnastics team is to be inoculated next week. Until then, they will continue to train hard to prepare for the big event. Yeo Seo-jeong is doing her utmost to win an Olympic medal like her father, Yeo Hong-chul.



[Soundbite] Yeo Seo-jeong(Nat‘l athlete in gymnastics) : "The games are just around the corner. I want to prepare well to deliver a good performance."



Now that they can worry less about the virus, the athletes can fully concentrate on training for the Tokyo Olympics.

