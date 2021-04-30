기사 본문 영역

LATE SNOW FALLS AT SEORAKSAN
입력 2021.04.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.04.30 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Mount Seoraksan office of the Korea National Park Service said Friday that about 15 centimeters of snow has fallen near the mountain’s Daecheongbong Peak as of 8 in the morning after temperatures dipped to below zero in high altitude areas. The mercury plunged to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius at 6:49 a.m. at Seoraksan while snow was also reported at other mountains such as Odaesan and Taebaeksan in areas standing 1,300 meters above sea level.
