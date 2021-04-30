기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Mount Seoraksan office of the Korea National Park Service said Friday that about 15 centimeters of snow has fallen near the mountain’s Daecheongbong Peak as of 8 in the morning after temperatures dipped to below zero in high altitude areas. The mercury plunged to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius at 6:49 a.m. at Seoraksan while snow was also reported at other mountains such as Odaesan and Taebaeksan in areas standing 1,300 meters above sea level.
The Mount Seoraksan office of the Korea National Park Service said Friday that about 15 centimeters of snow has fallen near the mountain’s Daecheongbong Peak as of 8 in the morning after temperatures dipped to below zero in high altitude areas. The mercury plunged to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius at 6:49 a.m. at Seoraksan while snow was also reported at other mountains such as Odaesan and Taebaeksan in areas standing 1,300 meters above sea level.
- LATE SNOW FALLS AT SEORAKSAN
-
- 입력 2021-04-30 15:11:29
- 수정2021-04-30 16:46:05
[Anchor Lead]
The Mount Seoraksan office of the Korea National Park Service said Friday that about 15 centimeters of snow has fallen near the mountain’s Daecheongbong Peak as of 8 in the morning after temperatures dipped to below zero in high altitude areas. The mercury plunged to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius at 6:49 a.m. at Seoraksan while snow was also reported at other mountains such as Odaesan and Taebaeksan in areas standing 1,300 meters above sea level.
The Mount Seoraksan office of the Korea National Park Service said Friday that about 15 centimeters of snow has fallen near the mountain’s Daecheongbong Peak as of 8 in the morning after temperatures dipped to below zero in high altitude areas. The mercury plunged to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius at 6:49 a.m. at Seoraksan while snow was also reported at other mountains such as Odaesan and Taebaeksan in areas standing 1,300 meters above sea level.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-