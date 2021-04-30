PARK TAKES PART IN KPGA TOURNAMENT News Today 입력 2021.04.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.04.30 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean baseball legend Park Chan-ho has been invited to compete in the KPGA Korean Tour tournament. Park ended in the lowest ranks, and said the game was quite fierce.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Next is Mr. Park Chan-ho."



Instead of the mound, Park Chan-ho is spotted stepping onto the teeing ground. He begins the special round alongside such big names as Kim Hyung-sung. After a shaky tee shot, he spends a lot of time looking for the ball up on a hill. He also lets out a deep sigh as he misses a short putt on the green. He struggles in a bunker to make a difficult shot but successfully turns the tide. When his par putt turns out a success, he clenches his fist tight. At the final, 18th hole he finally made his first successful birdie to the big applause from his fans. Known for his talkative personality, the baseball legend conveyed his impressions by comparing golf to baseball.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-ho : "It feels like being hit hard after five two-outs. I made one birdie at the final hole. I was just an inch from losing, but thanks to the hitters I feel triumphant now."



Although Park ended up in the lowest ranks with 12 over par, other pro golf players said they look forward to his performance in the future.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyung-sung : "I think it'd be great if he keeps at it, holding onto his interest in golf."



Park says golf is tough but all eyes are on the star athlete's new challenge. How far will this novice golf player go?

PARK TAKES PART IN KPGA TOURNAMENT

입력 2021-04-30 15:11:30 수정 2021-04-30 16:46:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean baseball legend Park Chan-ho has been invited to compete in the KPGA Korean Tour tournament. Park ended in the lowest ranks, and said the game was quite fierce.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Next is Mr. Park Chan-ho."



Instead of the mound, Park Chan-ho is spotted stepping onto the teeing ground. He begins the special round alongside such big names as Kim Hyung-sung. After a shaky tee shot, he spends a lot of time looking for the ball up on a hill. He also lets out a deep sigh as he misses a short putt on the green. He struggles in a bunker to make a difficult shot but successfully turns the tide. When his par putt turns out a success, he clenches his fist tight. At the final, 18th hole he finally made his first successful birdie to the big applause from his fans. Known for his talkative personality, the baseball legend conveyed his impressions by comparing golf to baseball.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-ho : "It feels like being hit hard after five two-outs. I made one birdie at the final hole. I was just an inch from losing, but thanks to the hitters I feel triumphant now."



Although Park ended up in the lowest ranks with 12 over par, other pro golf players said they look forward to his performance in the future.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyung-sung : "I think it'd be great if he keeps at it, holding onto his interest in golf."



Park says golf is tough but all eyes are on the star athlete's new challenge. How far will this novice golf player go?