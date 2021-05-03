BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S N.KOREA POLICY News Today 입력 2021.05.03 (15:31) 수정 2021.05.03 (17:01)

[Anchor Lead]



In the wake of North Korea’s criticism and warning, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration’s North Korea policy aims at solutions, not hostility. He also stressed that the United States is ready to take practical measures on North Korea.



[Pkg]



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the Biden administration’s policy towards North Korea is not aimed at hostility, but at solutions. A likely response to North Korea’s recent statement accusing Washington of taking hostile policy against the regime following President Biden’s address to Congress.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat‘l Security Advisor)



Sullivan added the ultimate goal of America’s policy towards the regime is to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that the U.S. is ready to engage North Korea through diplomacy. He also mentioned that Washington will take practical measures that can help them make progress along the way towards that goal. His remarks again emphasized the Biden administration’s North Korea policy that centers around taking a practical diplomatic approach.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat‘l Security Advisor)



The White House National Security Advisor, however, did not mention any specifics except for the overall framework of the administration’s North Korea policy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out that geopolitical issues facing the United States and its allies will be discussed at the upcoming G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

입력 2021-05-03

