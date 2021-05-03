RESUMPTION OF SHORT-SELLING

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Stock short-selling has been partially allowed in South Korea starting Monday. The government banned short-selling of stocks in March last year, following the local stock market's repeated free falls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The partial easing will only affect the KOSPI 200 and KOSDAQ 150 indices to minimize impacts on stock prices. Financial authorities will designate stocks as overheated when they are predicted to plunge due to a surge in short-selling. They will also impose fines and punish on criminal charges investors who illegally sell stocks short.
