SONG SELECTED AS DP'S NEW CHAIRMAN

[Anchor Lead]



Rep. Song Young-gil has been selected as the Democratic Party's new chairman. He is tasked with reforming the ruling party, following the crushing defeat in last month's by-elections. While pledging to change everything, except the party's name, the five-term lawmaker said he will work to win the hearts of the people through effective reform. Many members of the party's Supreme Council came from a faction close to President Moon Jae-in.



[Pkg]



After a neck-and-neck match, Song Young-gil was elected the ruling Democratic Party's new leader, garnering 35.6 percent of votes on Sunday. This was his third run for the post. The margin with the runner-up Hong Young-pyo was just 0.59 percentage points. Throughout the campaign period, Song highlighted his determination to reform the party, vowing to change everything except the name.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(New DP Chairman) : "Now is a time for us to march towards change and victory without hesitation. I will form a singular team that brings together people with passion, devotion and wisdom."



He is tasked with fairly managing the party's candidate race for the presidential election coming up in March, and reforming the party to win back public support.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(New DP Chairman) : "One of the most dangerous things is denying there is a crisis. We have to acknowledge the reality and start over from the starting point of such a situation."



Following his victory, Song told KBS it would be better to gradually raise official real estate appraisals to match market values while lowering the loan-to-value ratio for those who own no homes.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(New DP Chairman(Interview with KBS, May 2)) : "If the loan-to-value ratio is not eased for those hoping to buy their first homes, how can newly weds purchase houses when they don't have enough cash?"



The party's new Supreme Council now has more members from a faction close to President Moon Jae-in. Kim Yong-min, known as a staunch supporter of the president, garnered the largest portion of the vote, and other pro-Moon lawmakers like Kang Byung-won and Kim Young-bae won seats on the leadership body. Another task for the Song Young-gil leadership is adjusting the pace of changes, with loyalists calling for ceaseless, drastic reform. The main opposition People Power Party expressed hope that with its new leadership, the ruling bloc will focus on improving people's livelihoods. The minor opposition Justice Party called on the DP to discard its unilateral attitude and promote cooperative politics.

