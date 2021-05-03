BRINGING BACK S.KOREANS IN INDIA

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Amid India's worsening wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will fly special flights this week to bring South Korean nationals back home from the South Asian country. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced the plans in a news briefing on Sunday. In order to block the Indian variant of the cornonavirus, the government has suspended flights linking South Korea and India since April 24. But it allowed the operation of the special planes to transport 394 South Koreans from India on Tuesday and Friday.
