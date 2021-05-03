GOV'T EXTENDS CURRENT SAFETY MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.05.03 (15:31) 수정 2021.05.03 (17:01)

The government has extended a ban on private gatherings of five or more people for three more weeks by May 23. Under the current social-distancing rules, restaurants and cafes can serve dine-in customers until 10 p.m. Indoor facilities like standing-only performance halls, gyms and singing rooms are allowed to operate until 10 p.m. However, movie theaters, Internet cafes, amusement parks and supermarket chains are exempted from the operation curfew. The government will conduct on-site inspections to make sure public facilities follow the social-distancing regulations and issue administrative penalties against violators.

