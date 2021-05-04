KIM OH-SOO NOMINATED AS TOP PROSECUTOR News Today 입력 2021.05.04 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.04 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has nominated former vice minister of justice Kim Oh-soo as prosecutor general. Cheong Wa Dae says Kim has a vast experience in judicial and prosecutorial affairs. He has been at the forefront of the prosecution reform. Critics doubt Kim would be able to stabilize the turbulent prosecution service due to his close ties to the Moon administration.



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae cited prosecution reform as the decisive factor in nominating Kim Oh-soo as prosecutor general.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-mee(Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson) : "The prosecutor general-nominee is expected to stabilize the prosecution service through proactive communication and overhaul it in a way that meets the needs of the people through prosecution reform."



The presidential office says Kim has a well-rounded understanding of the prosecution reform and strong willingness to implement it, because he had served as a vice minister of justice under the incumbent administration for nearly two years. Cheong Wa Dae said Kim has impressive credentials, as he had been mentioned as a candidate for the top posts at the Fair Trade Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service. However, critics doubt Kim would be able to sort out the mess in the prosecution service following his predecessor's resignation before his term ended. The low possibility of incumbent junior prosecutors stepping down when Kim takes office will likely help stabilize the organization. However, opposition within the prosecution service to Kim's proposal to set up a special investigation team excluding Yoon Seok-youl to investigate former justice minister Cho Kook is considered his weak point. The fact that the prosecutor general-designate had been investigated for his alleged involvement in the illegal ban on former vice justice minister Kim Hak-ui is also expected to cause controversy at confirmation hearings.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General-designate) : "I feel a heavy sense of responsibility to be designated for the post of prosecutor general during these turbulent times. I will prepare for confirmation hearings with humility."



The ruling party welcomed Kim as an essential figure for reform and stability, while the opposition camp blasted him for his close ties to the Moon administration.

KIM OH-SOO NOMINATED AS TOP PROSECUTOR

입력 2021-05-04 15:33:37 수정 2021-05-04 16:46:19 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has nominated former vice minister of justice Kim Oh-soo as prosecutor general. Cheong Wa Dae says Kim has a vast experience in judicial and prosecutorial affairs. He has been at the forefront of the prosecution reform. Critics doubt Kim would be able to stabilize the turbulent prosecution service due to his close ties to the Moon administration.



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae cited prosecution reform as the decisive factor in nominating Kim Oh-soo as prosecutor general.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-mee(Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson) : "The prosecutor general-nominee is expected to stabilize the prosecution service through proactive communication and overhaul it in a way that meets the needs of the people through prosecution reform."



The presidential office says Kim has a well-rounded understanding of the prosecution reform and strong willingness to implement it, because he had served as a vice minister of justice under the incumbent administration for nearly two years. Cheong Wa Dae said Kim has impressive credentials, as he had been mentioned as a candidate for the top posts at the Fair Trade Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service. However, critics doubt Kim would be able to sort out the mess in the prosecution service following his predecessor's resignation before his term ended. The low possibility of incumbent junior prosecutors stepping down when Kim takes office will likely help stabilize the organization. However, opposition within the prosecution service to Kim's proposal to set up a special investigation team excluding Yoon Seok-youl to investigate former justice minister Cho Kook is considered his weak point. The fact that the prosecutor general-designate had been investigated for his alleged involvement in the illegal ban on former vice justice minister Kim Hak-ui is also expected to cause controversy at confirmation hearings.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General-designate) : "I feel a heavy sense of responsibility to be designated for the post of prosecutor general during these turbulent times. I will prepare for confirmation hearings with humility."



The ruling party welcomed Kim as an essential figure for reform and stability, while the opposition camp blasted him for his close ties to the Moon administration.