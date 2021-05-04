KIM STRESSES STABILITY News Today 입력 2021.05.04 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.04 (16:46)

Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said Tuesday that stability of the prosecution service will be a top priority task if he is appointed chief prosecutor. Speaking to reporters, he vowed to work with other members of the organization so the prosecution can gain public trust and achieve fairness. When asked about political neutrality of the chief prosecutor post, the nominee said he will also work on that front.

