기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KIM STRESSES STABILITY
입력 2021.05.04 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.04 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said Tuesday that stability of the prosecution service will be a top priority task if he is appointed chief prosecutor. Speaking to reporters, he vowed to work with other members of the organization so the prosecution can gain public trust and achieve fairness. When asked about political neutrality of the chief prosecutor post, the nominee said he will also work on that front.
  • KIM STRESSES STABILITY
    • 입력 2021-05-04 15:33:37
    • 수정2021-05-04 16:46:19
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said Tuesday that stability of the prosecution service will be a top priority task if he is appointed chief prosecutor. Speaking to reporters, he vowed to work with other members of the organization so the prosecution can gain public trust and achieve fairness. When asked about political neutrality of the chief prosecutor post, the nominee said he will also work on that front.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!