S. KOREA-U.S. FOREIGN MINISTERS HOLD TALKS

[Anchor Lead]



The foreign ministers of South Korea and the US held talks in London and shared the outcome of Washington's North Korea policy review that's been recently completed. The two sides agreed to closely cooperate for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. A trilateral foreign ministers meeting including Japan is scheduled for Wednesday. Whether bilateral talks between Seoul and Tokyo will also be held remains to be seen.



[Pkg]



Foreign Minister Chung Eui-young and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken met in London. Blinken shared results of Washington's recently completed North Korea policy review. Chung welcomed the fact that the review was completed in a realistic and practical direction. His statement implies the policy review has sufficiently reflected South Korea's stance.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-young(S. Korean Foreign Minister)



The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. They also agreed to cooperate to hold a successful presidential summit on May 21. The allies will also step up cooperation to address other pending issues such as COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday London time, the top diplomats of South Korea, the US and Japan will hold a three-way meeting and discuss North Korea's nuclear issue and other matters of joint concern. Last minute coordination is reportedly under way to arrange a bilateral Korea-Japan foreign ministerial meeting.

