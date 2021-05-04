PLANS ON VACCINATION SUPPLY News Today 입력 2021.05.04 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid continuing concerns over a possible shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, health authorities convened an unscheduled meeting and reiterated that vaccine roll-outs will be happening in order as planned. They also stressed that more AstraZenca vaccines will be imported starting from May 14, while five million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be introduced by June.



[Pkg]



According to the government's plans, 14.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be imported over the course of the next two months. The government explained that starting May 14, 8.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be brought in through individual contracts and international group purchases. Some 5.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be supplied within the first half of this year. The government is also seeking ways to import 2.71 million doses of Novavax, Moderna and Janssen vaccines within the first half of the year.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "Local governments will send a sufficient amount of vaccines to inoculation centers to give first and second-round shots to those who are aged 75 or above or reside long-term at geriatric homes."



Inoculations for the elderly will be expanded, allowing those aged 74 or younger to receive the vaccine. More than 4.9 million people aged between 65 and 74 will be able to receive shots beginning on May 27. Starting June 7, those aged between 60 and 64 will be eligible to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Teachers at preschools and daycare centers, and those that teach younger elementary school students can get vaccinated starting June 7, if they are above the age of 30. Vaccinations for adults aged younger than 30 have been halted over blood clot disputes. Pfizer vaccines will be given to the age group next month starting with police officers, firefighters and soldiers.



[Soundbite] (Pres. Moon Jae-in) : "I have received a report that it will be possible to raise the vaccination target from 12 million to 13 million in the first half of the year."



In order to speed up vaccinations, the government will open 20 more vaccination centers across the nation and hire some 3,000 more medical workers within the first half of this year. With a goal to accomplish home-grown COVID-19 vaccines early, it also plans to spend 68.7 billion won to support pharmaceutical companies' clinical trials.

입력 2021-05-04

