NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.04 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.04 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In a COVID-19 response meeting, Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol said that virus variants account for 14.8% of all infections. He pledged to ramp up monitoring to curb the spread of variants by distributing selective testing methods to cities and provinces nationwide and expanding the scope of testing to include more people in the case of cluster outbreaks.

According to Statistics Korea data on inflation for the month of April, the consumer price index recorded 107.39 last month, up 2.3% from a year ago and the highest since August 2017. The agency attributed the rise to a base effect resulting from a very low inflation rate in last year's second quarter as well as factors last month that served to increase both supply and demand. The government has stressed best efforts to manage price levels to prevent a temporary rise in inflation from leading to excessive anticipations for a further increase.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-05-04 15:33:37 수정 2021-05-04 16:46:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In a COVID-19 response meeting, Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol said that virus variants account for 14.8% of all infections. He pledged to ramp up monitoring to curb the spread of variants by distributing selective testing methods to cities and provinces nationwide and expanding the scope of testing to include more people in the case of cluster outbreaks.

According to Statistics Korea data on inflation for the month of April, the consumer price index recorded 107.39 last month, up 2.3% from a year ago and the highest since August 2017. The agency attributed the rise to a base effect resulting from a very low inflation rate in last year's second quarter as well as factors last month that served to increase both supply and demand. The government has stressed best efforts to manage price levels to prevent a temporary rise in inflation from leading to excessive anticipations for a further increase.