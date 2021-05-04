SECURITY CAMERAS TURN EVEN SMARTER News Today 입력 2021.05.04 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Equipped with cutting-edge functions and a high-definition quality, surveillance cameras installed in neighborhoods are getting smarter and better in responding to emergencies. Despite disputes over privacy violations, security cameras are playing a crucial role for arresting offenders.



[Pkg]



In a dark alley at 4 a.m., a man is seen assaulting a woman and forcing her into his car. There is no one around to come to her rescue. But a security camera installed on a utility pole nearby was watching this entire time. The man was captured by police who arrived at the scene in seven minutes after the control center had reported the emergency. He claims that the argument was to settle a debt, but his assault was recorded with the security camera.



[Soundbite] Im Seong-bin(Daejeon Integrated CCTV Control Center) : "If it is deemed a dangerous or suspicious situation, it is immediately reported to a police officer stationed here. The police then makes an appropriate call, giving an order."



A man hangs around a cart loaded with iron rods. Detecting something suspicious about this man, a security camera follows his movements and records him stealing iron rods from a nearby warehouse. As soon as his theft was discovered by a passer-by, he abandons his cart and runs away. But the security camera rotates to go after the thief in real time. He was caught red-handed on the scene. This is all thanks to an artificial intelligence surveillance camera, which boasts a 2.0 megapixel high-definition quality and a function to automatically detect movements. In Daejeon alone, some 2,000 accidents and emergencies were discovered with the help of security cameras over the past three years. Security cameras have proved to be especially effective in preventing offenses and crimes, as cases of theft have dropped by 60 percent.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-hyuk(Daejeon Police Agency) : "The number of crimes are on a decline, as people avoid committing offenses at least in places with security cameras."



Despite lingering concerns of possible privacy violations, security cameras are, in fact, playing a crucial role in discouraging crimes and catching offenders.

