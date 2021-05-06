N. KOREAN ISSUES MENTIONED IN G7 MEETING News Today 입력 2021.05.06 (16:03) 수정 2021.05.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Besides the tripartite foreign ministers’ meeting reported earlier, the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting was held in London. The ministers issued a joint communique that expressed concern about human rights issues in North Korea and urged the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and restart of inter-Korean talks.



[Pkg]



The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting communique placed great emphasis on values such as democracy and human rights. It expressed the ministers’ concern about the human rights conditions in North Korea as well as in China and Iran. The communique mentioned political prison camps and the issue of abducted Japanese citizens raised by Tokyo's government. The ministers also urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and resume inter-Korean talks. One sentence read “We remain committed to the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of all of the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.” They called on North Korea to return to the Non-proliferation Treaty and to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards and to join the Chemical Weapons Convention. They called on all states to fully implement relevant UNSC resolutions to dismantle the regime’s nuclear and missile programs. The ministers support the peaceful resolution of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and called on Pyongyang to resume inter-Korean dialogue. This communique is not legally binding but it is nonetheless important, as it shows the Biden administration’s commitment to the G7’s joint response, which is very different from the Trump administration’s discordant and hostile position on the G7 meetings.

