[Anchor Lead]
Following parliamentary confirmation hearings for five minister nominees, the main opposition People Power Party says that it has found three of them inappropriate for the posts. The three are Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young. The PPP plans to call on Presidet Moon Jae-in to withdraw their nominations or urge the nominees to resign voluntarily. PPP Floor Leader Kim Ki-hyun criticized that tainted with ethical issues, nominees show the culmination of hypocrisy.
- PPP RAISE ISSUES WITH MINISTER NOMINEES
-
- 입력 2021-05-06 16:03:38
- 수정2021-05-06 16:45:48
[Anchor Lead]
