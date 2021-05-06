PPP RAISE ISSUES WITH MINISTER NOMINEES News Today 입력 2021.05.06 (16:03) 수정 2021.05.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Following parliamentary confirmation hearings for five minister nominees, the main opposition People Power Party says that it has found three of them inappropriate for the posts. The three are Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young. The PPP plans to call on Presidet Moon Jae-in to withdraw their nominations or urge the nominees to resign voluntarily. PPP Floor Leader Kim Ki-hyun criticized that tainted with ethical issues, nominees show the culmination of hypocrisy.

PPP RAISE ISSUES WITH MINISTER NOMINEES

입력 2021-05-06 16:03:38 수정 2021-05-06 16:45:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Following parliamentary confirmation hearings for five minister nominees, the main opposition People Power Party says that it has found three of them inappropriate for the posts. The three are Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young. The PPP plans to call on Presidet Moon Jae-in to withdraw their nominations or urge the nominees to resign voluntarily. PPP Floor Leader Kim Ki-hyun criticized that tainted with ethical issues, nominees show the culmination of hypocrisy.