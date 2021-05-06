BARS FOUND TO OPERATE AFTER CURFEW News Today 입력 2021.05.06 (16:03) 수정 2021.05.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Bars cannot open for business in Seoul and surrounding areas because social distancing level 2 is in place. In spite of this restriction, however, some bars take reservations and even operate late into the night.



[Pkg]



A bar in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul. The door is shut tight as if it is not open for business.



[Soundbite] "We’re going in."



When a joint inspection team enters the premises, they find customers and employees everywhere.



[Soundbite] "Please stay where you are."



Male customers and female employees are seated closely together and the tabletop is littered with liquor bottles and food. The bar has been operating illegally despite the administrative ban on gatherings.



[Soundbite] "You shouldn’t have gathered here."



The crackdown team found customers drinking in 13 rooms. The officers caught 53 people, including the bar owner and customers, at the site. Some customers protested strongly.



[Soundbite] "Please relax. (What the heck are you doing?)"



The police believe the raided bar was operating on a membership, which secretly allows in only reserved customers. It was found that the bar kept on operating illegally even after it was caught breaking the rule three days earlier. Based on the National Police Agency data, nearly 600 entertainment facilities across the country were caught violating the disease control measures in the last month alone. When caught, business owners and customers are hit with 3 million won and 100,000 won in fine respectively. Police plan to summon the bar owner for questioning over violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

