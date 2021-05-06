BASEBALL PLAYERS CELEBRATE CHILDREN’S DAY News Today 입력 2021.05.06 (16:03) 수정 2021.05.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In celebration of the 99th Children’s Day in Korea yesterday, professional baseball players showed up wearing uniforms with the names of their young fans printed on the backs. Let’s take a look at yesterday’s games played to make young baseball fans happy.



[Pkg]



An unfamiliar name is spotted among the players. Instead of Park Kun-woo, the name reads Jeong Dong-geon. In celebration of Children’s Day, Park came to play with the name of a young fan on his back.



[Soundbite] Park Kun-woo(Doosan Bears) : "I hope to hit the ball for Dong-geon. I always play hard but I will play harder today to make Dong-geon’s name shine."



[Soundbite] Jeong Dong-geon(Jangpyeong Elementary School) : "This is the best Children’s Day in my life. I hope he plays without getting injured until retirement and receives the MVP and Golden Glove Award."



Encouraged by the young boy’s first pitch, Park Kun-woo made a spectacular hit in the second inning. His teammate Hur Kyoung-min also showed a great defensive move but Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins had the last laugh. Wearing the name tag of Kim Su-jin, Oh hit a game-winner following Kim Hyun-soo’s two-run homer to the delight of young LG fans. The first inning of the game between the Lotte and KIA generated vastly different feelings for their fans. Son Ah-seop’s mistake was one of the many things that went wrong for the struggling Giants as they gave up five runs in the first inning alone to record their fifth straight loss. At the Gocheok Sky Dome, Kim Woong-bin had three dingers to help Kiwoom Heroes destroy the KT Wiz 14 - zip. Samsung remains atop the league as Kang Min-ho helped the Lions maul the Hanwha Eagles with a two-run double while the SSG Landers tamed the NC Dinos.

