KIM UNDERGOES CONFIRMATION HEARING

[Anchor Lead]



Confirmation hearing is underway for prime minister-designate Kim Boo-kyum. Kim has apologized for the controversies involving himself. He refrained from strongly rebutting the opposition party's attacks.



[Pkg]



Prime Minister-designate Kim Boo-kyum stressed unity and remorse. He was quick to admit shame for his overdue payments on more than 30 traffic violation tickets.



[Soundbite] Park Jae-ho(Rep. Democratic Party) : "Some criticize you for refusing to abide by the law. What do you say to that?"



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime minister-designate) : "I failed to handle the situation properly because the car in question was later used by the company. Whatever the reasoning, I feel ashamed for this as a public figure."



Kim also apologized for calling the victim of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's alleged sexual abuse ‘a plaintiff complaining of her victimization.’



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime minister-designate) : "I apologize to the victim once again. I accept the criticism for lack of gender sensitivity."



Regarding the scandal involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the prime minister-designate expressed regret over damage it had inflicted on the younger generation. As to the barrage of text messages, he drew a line from the Moon supporters in the ruling party.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime minister-designate) : "The needs of the public matter the most. It's not a very democratic way to do things."



Kim vehemently denied accusations regarding the scandal-ridden Lime Fund investment by his daughter and son-in-law by saying his family was also a victim.



[Soundbite] Kim Do-eup(Rep. PPP) : "I've explained before why it's a privilege, but you continue to ask why it's a privilege."



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime minister-designate) : "You didn't say how I, specifically, have anything to do with that privilege. You just keep repeating I'm responsible for my son-in-law receiving the privilege. I have never set up an investment fund myself."



Kim Boo-kyum refrained from strongly rebutting the opposition party's accusations, apparently after watching how candidates for other governmental posts were grilled harshly at their confirmation hearings.

