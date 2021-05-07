DISPUTE SURROUNDING MINISTER NOMINEES News Today 입력 2021.05.07 (15:08) 수정 2021.05.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Confirmation hearings for five minister nominees were held earlier this week. But the main opposition People Power Party demands that nomination be withdrawn for three of them - nominees for science, oceans and land ministers. The ruling Democratic Party can still push ahead with their appointments despite opposition objection but the DP appears to be adjusting its pace of action in light of worsened public opinion.



The People Power Party convened an urgent, all-members meeting that was not on their schedule. The main opposition bloc concluded that three minister nominees are unfit to become cabinet members over various personal and family-related allegations deemed unethical or illegal such as questionable business trips, smuggling and real estate investment. The PPP demands the nominees step down voluntarily or have the presidential office withdraw their nominations, and it decided not to cooperate in adopting their confirmation hearing reports.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(PPP acting chief) : "It’s hard to understand why people who lack ability and morals are continuously brought forward before the public. We hope the president can offer an explanation himself."



The Justice Party opposes the nomination of two candidates: science minister nominee Lim Hye-sook and oceans minister nominee Park Jun-young. The minor opposition’s so-called “death list” is infamous for being accurate in sealing the nominees' fate.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Justice Party floor spokesperson) : "Serious issues have been confirmed. They are not qualified for a cabinet post."



The Democratic Party argues the nominees have no serious disqualifying traits but is apparently feeling the burden of pushing ahead with the hearing process. The DP is even known to have conveyed its view to the top office that it will be especially difficult in the case of nominee Lim Hye-sook. But another lawmaker notes that withdrawing her nomination is not an easy call because of the effort that went in so far. The deadline for adopting a hearing report is Monday. But rival parties are butting heads over a host of other issues including a vote to confirm Kim Boo-kyum as new prime minister and renegotiation on electing parliament committee chairs.

