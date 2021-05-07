기사 본문 영역

VIDEO RESCUE SERVICE SAVES LIVES
입력 2021.05.07 (15:08) 수정 2021.05.07 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

First aid provided within the critical time is vital in saving lives of those who suffer a heart attack. A video rescue service provided in Korea has proven to be extremely helpful in saving lives.

[Pkg]

A man in a diving suit lies on the ground, unconscious. A rescue worker gives first aid instructions to people on the scene.

[Soundbite] "Turn the head in any direction to help the blood circulate."

A video plays on the phone screen as the rescue worker explains how to do CPR.

[Soundbite] "Don't stop pressing. Push down 30 times and give two rescue breaths."

This scuba diver was saved, thanks to a video phone call between a rescue worker and the person who called the service.

[Soundbite] Ko Seon-ok(Jeju Fire Safety HQs) : "He did a great job. After 25 minutes of CPR, the patient regained consciousness, right on the spot."

It's easier to understand instructions via video calls with visual images provided. When reports of heart attacks and other emergency situations are received, rescue workers make video calls to those who report the emergencies. Thanks to this service, 25 lives have been saved on Jejudo Island alone since last year.

[Soundbite] Lee Jong-chul(Jeju Fire Safety HQs) : "This service is contributing greatly to improving CPR. We will continue to use it so that those on the scene can provide first aid easily."

The Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters plans to double its video service equipment within this year.
