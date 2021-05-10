CLUSTER OUTBREAKS CONTINUE News Today 입력 2021.05.10 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



New daily cases in Korea surged to over 700 on Saturday. They fell into the 400 range again, but cluster outbreaks seems to continue around the nation. Three out of ten cases are of an unknown origin. The government is urging religious facilities to step up virus prevention efforts.



[Pkg]



Police crack down on a bar in southern Seoul that continues to operate and violate the gathering ban.



[Soundbite] "Opening!"



More than 40 bar workers and customers were caught for violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act. During an inspection of some 55000 facilities nationwide since mid-April, more than 8000 violated safety rules. Last week, the average daily COVID-19 tally stood at 565, more than 30 fewer than the week prior. The virus reproduction rate has also decreased to 0.94. However, the government believes there is insufficient evidence to suggest the outbreak is slowing down, as testing was scaled down on holidays. The spread of variants remains a serious issue in select areas including Ulsan. People travel and go out more during the spring season, and there are many holidays in Korea in May. Three out of ten cases are of an unknown origin.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki(Acting prime minister) : "We ask for your cooperation so that daily cases can fall below 500 in the coming days. Take safety precautions such as refraining from gatherings, avoiding personal contact, following virus prevention rules and getting vaccinated."



The government is urging religious facilities to step up virus prevention efforts ahead of religious holidays. Data will be provided for non-contact religious activities.



[Soundbite] Son Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "I urge religious figures to lead by example on major religious holidays such as Buddha's birthday and Ramadan."



Social distancing measures have been eased on a pilot basis in Gyeongsangbuk-do and Jeollanam-do provinces. Fully vaccinated people in Korea will be exempt from self-quarantine when they return from overseas trips. To speed up economic recovery, the government is providing support such as vaccination, international travel and quarantine exemption.

