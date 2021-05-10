DIFFICULTIES IN FARMING AMID PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2021.05.10 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The spring farming season, which runs until next month, is the busiest time for rural communities. But the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in foreign migrant workers’ entry into Korea, causing severe manpower shortages in farming communities.



[Pkg]



An apple orchard measuring roughly 15,000 square meters. The fruits need to be sorted as quickly as possible but the farmer hasn’t been able to hire enough workers. The apple farmer was able to deal with the immediate problem only after requesting for volunteers and receiving about ten volunteer workers. But he has to do the sorting job two more times by early next month.



[Soundbite] Kim Nak-hun(Apple Farmer) : "I asked around but I can’t find any foreign or local workers. It's a very difficult situation."



This pear orchard also couldn’t find enough farm hands. The orchard owner was able to hire farm hands only after paying a daily wage of 80,000 won, 10% higher than last year. Payment for workers for certain crops that require expertise can be as high as 130,000 won per day.



[Soundbite] Yang Seung-han(Pear Farmer) : "There is no other option. They're expensive, but I need them. I have to hire them even at a deficit."



The farming season from April to June is the busiest time of the year. 40% of the demand for farm workers occurs during these months. But the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in bringing in foreign workers. It is estimated that more than 500,000 farm hands are needed nationwide.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-gyun(Agricultural Policy Division, Chungcheongnam-do Provincial Gov't) : "The biggest problem is that we can’t get assistance for foreign workers and the process isn’t easy even when we ask only the minimum amount of support."



The central and local governments as well as the National Agricultural Co-op Federation operate job link sites and volunteer workers programs for rural communities, but these efforts are not enough to resolve the manpower shortages in farms.

