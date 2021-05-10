DESCENDANT OF POTTER BECOMES CONSUL GENERAL News Today 입력 2021.05.10 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.10 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The descendant of a Korean potter who was taken to Japan some 400 years ago has become an honorary consul general of South Korea. The governments of Korea and Japan have quickly worked through the appointment and approval processes to produce a small yet meaningful achievement.



[Pkg]



A lump of clay on top of a spinning wheel is slowly shaped into a pot. Intricate patterns are carved into the piece with a sharp gravel and delicate paintings are done on the surface. A jar is taken out of the kiln after being baked at several hundred degrees. This is a ‘satsuma yaki’ or Satsuma ware, a piece belonging to one of the three iconic Japanese pottery types.



[Soundbite] (15th Shim Soo-gwan) : "I only see flaws in completed works. I regret not making them better."



The Shim clan was taken to Japan in 1598 during the second Japanese invasion of Joseon.



[Soundbite] (14th Shim Soo-gwan(1984)) : "My ancestor started making Satsuma ware without any money and not being able to communicate or knowing where the clay was."



It’s been some 420 years since the Shims started their family business. Over that time, Satsuma ware has become the icon of Japanese ceramics.



[Soundbite] Yauchi Tsutomu(Department Store Display Supervisor) : "We are finally able to open an exhibition today after waiting 5 years."



The original flame was brought from the family’s hometown of Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Satsuma ware.



[Soundbite] (15th gen. Shim Soo-gwan) : "I heard that old ladies gave the flame. I was so happy that I was moved to tears."



Satsuma ware has served as a steady diplomatic mediator in spite of frayed relations between Korea and Japan. The Korean government recently appointed the 15th descendant of the Shim family as Korea’s honorary consul general. The Japanese government immediately approved the appointment, indicating the two countries’ willingness to improve bilateral ties. He says Korea is his fatherland and Japan his motherland.



[Soundbite] (15th gen. Shim Soo-gwan) : "Friendship between individuals continues despite the chilly Korea-Japan relations. I want to keep forming such small ties."

DESCENDANT OF POTTER BECOMES CONSUL GENERAL

입력 2021-05-10 15:05:38 수정 2021-05-10 16:48:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The descendant of a Korean potter who was taken to Japan some 400 years ago has become an honorary consul general of South Korea. The governments of Korea and Japan have quickly worked through the appointment and approval processes to produce a small yet meaningful achievement.



[Pkg]



A lump of clay on top of a spinning wheel is slowly shaped into a pot. Intricate patterns are carved into the piece with a sharp gravel and delicate paintings are done on the surface. A jar is taken out of the kiln after being baked at several hundred degrees. This is a ‘satsuma yaki’ or Satsuma ware, a piece belonging to one of the three iconic Japanese pottery types.



[Soundbite] (15th Shim Soo-gwan) : "I only see flaws in completed works. I regret not making them better."



The Shim clan was taken to Japan in 1598 during the second Japanese invasion of Joseon.



[Soundbite] (14th Shim Soo-gwan(1984)) : "My ancestor started making Satsuma ware without any money and not being able to communicate or knowing where the clay was."



It’s been some 420 years since the Shims started their family business. Over that time, Satsuma ware has become the icon of Japanese ceramics.



[Soundbite] Yauchi Tsutomu(Department Store Display Supervisor) : "We are finally able to open an exhibition today after waiting 5 years."



The original flame was brought from the family’s hometown of Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Satsuma ware.



[Soundbite] (15th gen. Shim Soo-gwan) : "I heard that old ladies gave the flame. I was so happy that I was moved to tears."



Satsuma ware has served as a steady diplomatic mediator in spite of frayed relations between Korea and Japan. The Korean government recently appointed the 15th descendant of the Shim family as Korea’s honorary consul general. The Japanese government immediately approved the appointment, indicating the two countries’ willingness to improve bilateral ties. He says Korea is his fatherland and Japan his motherland.



[Soundbite] (15th gen. Shim Soo-gwan) : "Friendship between individuals continues despite the chilly Korea-Japan relations. I want to keep forming such small ties."