WASHINGTON OFFERS PYONGYANG TO MEET News Today 입력 2021.05.11 (15:16) 수정 2021.05.11 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Washington has reportedly offered Pyongyang to meet in person to explain its policies. North Korea has yet to reply.



[Pkg]



The Biden administration has reportedly contacted North Korea to begin talks to outline the results of its policy review. While sources say Pyongyang has received the offer, other observers have said that the North is preparing to respond officially. This apparently means that Pyongyang's high-ranking officials are deliberating whether or not to accept Washington's proposition and hold high-level talks. The White House is looking to outline its policies to Pyongyang first before deciding whether to disclose them. South Korea is stressing cooperation while keeping a close eye on the situation ahead of the Seoul-Washington summit slated for next week.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-hyuck(S. Korean ambassador to U.S) : "We will continue our close cooperation with the U.S. administration on North Korea as it implements its policies based on our strong diplomatic channels."



The South Korean ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck has vowed to do his best to obtain more Covid-19 vaccines before June through close cooperation with the White House and the U.S. State Department. Regarding South Korea's participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue aimed at deterring China, Seoul is reportedly considering participating in certain working group talks such as those dedicated to innovative technologies. South Korea and the U.S. are working closely together on an array of issues at hand ahead of the upcoming summit meeting. The range is wide including Pyongyang-Washington relations, securing vaccine supplies and the U.S.-China conflict.

WASHINGTON OFFERS PYONGYANG TO MEET

입력 2021-05-11 15:16:15 수정 2021-05-11 16:46:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Washington has reportedly offered Pyongyang to meet in person to explain its policies. North Korea has yet to reply.



[Pkg]



The Biden administration has reportedly contacted North Korea to begin talks to outline the results of its policy review. While sources say Pyongyang has received the offer, other observers have said that the North is preparing to respond officially. This apparently means that Pyongyang's high-ranking officials are deliberating whether or not to accept Washington's proposition and hold high-level talks. The White House is looking to outline its policies to Pyongyang first before deciding whether to disclose them. South Korea is stressing cooperation while keeping a close eye on the situation ahead of the Seoul-Washington summit slated for next week.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-hyuck(S. Korean ambassador to U.S) : "We will continue our close cooperation with the U.S. administration on North Korea as it implements its policies based on our strong diplomatic channels."



The South Korean ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck has vowed to do his best to obtain more Covid-19 vaccines before June through close cooperation with the White House and the U.S. State Department. Regarding South Korea's participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue aimed at deterring China, Seoul is reportedly considering participating in certain working group talks such as those dedicated to innovative technologies. South Korea and the U.S. are working closely together on an array of issues at hand ahead of the upcoming summit meeting. The range is wide including Pyongyang-Washington relations, securing vaccine supplies and the U.S.-China conflict.