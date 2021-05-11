NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.11 (15:16) 수정 2021.05.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials or CIO has proposed that a second trilateral meeting be held with the prosecution and police. The 3-way consultation channel was established to discuss areas of cooperation between the law enforcement bodies. The first meeting was held in March. The second meeting is expected to address the issue of certain corruption cases involving high-ranking officials being transferred to the CIO so it can reexamine indictments on charging related figures.

An independent panel of experts has recommended the indictment of Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, on charges of power abuse. Lee is under probe over suspicions that he exercised undue influence in 2019 to stop an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on the scandal-ridden former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui. The panel held a vote and recommended an indictment but advised against further investigating the case. Though its opinion is not legally binding, the prosecution is expected to hand over Lee to trial. That would make the first sitting Seoul prosecution chief a defendant in a court trial.

In a social media post Tuesday, five-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Sang-min said the nominees for science and oceans ministers, which the opposition camp objects to, should not be appointed to the Cabinet posts because they do not live up to public opinion. He urged DP chairman Song Young-gil and floor leader Yun Ho-jung to clearly convey that view to President Moon Jae-in. Lee also called on the presidential office not to hesitate and linger any further and take a clear stand. This is the first time a ruling party member has openly opposed the two nominees.





