GOV'T TO SUPPORT VACCINE REACTIONS News Today 입력 2021.05.11 (15:16) 수정 2021.05.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Adverse reactions are often reported following COVID-19 vaccinations. If reactions are serious and treatment costs are too much to handle, the government has decided to offer financial support to such people even if symptoms are not proven to be linked to the vaccine.



[Pkg]



A nursing assistant suffered quadriplegia or paralysis of all four limbs 19 days after getting a COVID-19 shot. After numerous discussions, experts concluded that it's difficult to establish a causal link to the vaccine.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA director) : "There is not enough evidence to conclusively say there is a link to the vaccine."



The government has decided to provide financial support even in such cases of serious side effects where patients don't receive compensation because a connection to the vaccine is not verified. There are currently five stages to acknowledging a connection between reactions and vaccines. People are eligible for compensation if they belong to any one of three out of the five assessments. However in cases where authorities find it difficult to confirm a link due to insufficient evidence, the government will cover some of the medical costs instead of compensation.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA director) : "The new rule applies to patients hospitalized at ICUs or reporting serious conditions after vaccination, but who were excluded from state support as judged by the compensation committee due to lack of evidence."



Up to 10 million won can be provided per person and the rule will retroactively apply to previous cases that were excluded from state support. There are only five cases that meet this condition so far, but the tally is expected to grow.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA director): "Even if no link is found after a payment is made, the money will not be retrieved or asked to be refunded."



The government also plans to hold its compensation review meeting more frequently, from a quarterly to a monthly basis, to deliver swift compensation. Regulations have also been eased so that people reporting minor symptoms after vaccination and have paid under 300-thousand won for treatment can also apply for state compensation.



입력 2021-05-11 15:16:15 수정 2021-05-11 16:46:41

