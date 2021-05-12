기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A group of first-term Democratic Party lawmakers agreed to reject at least one of the ministerial nominees for three ministries – the Ministries of Science and ICT, of Oceans and Fisheries and of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation – and to ask the party leaders to make such a recommendation to the president. The group’s operational chief, Representative Ko Young-in, however, said that details should be left up to the decision-makers since the party leadership and the presidential office must have made their own decisions.
A group of first-term Democratic Party lawmakers agreed to reject at least one of the ministerial nominees for three ministries – the Ministries of Science and ICT, of Oceans and Fisheries and of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation – and to ask the party leaders to make such a recommendation to the president. The group’s operational chief, Representative Ko Young-in, however, said that details should be left up to the decision-makers since the party leadership and the presidential office must have made their own decisions.
- DP LAWMAKERS DEMAND NOMINEE REJECTION
-
- 입력 2021-05-12 15:33:55
- 수정2021-05-12 17:08:24
[Anchor Lead]
A group of first-term Democratic Party lawmakers agreed to reject at least one of the ministerial nominees for three ministries – the Ministries of Science and ICT, of Oceans and Fisheries and of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation – and to ask the party leaders to make such a recommendation to the president. The group’s operational chief, Representative Ko Young-in, however, said that details should be left up to the decision-makers since the party leadership and the presidential office must have made their own decisions.
A group of first-term Democratic Party lawmakers agreed to reject at least one of the ministerial nominees for three ministries – the Ministries of Science and ICT, of Oceans and Fisheries and of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation – and to ask the party leaders to make such a recommendation to the president. The group’s operational chief, Representative Ko Young-in, however, said that details should be left up to the decision-makers since the party leadership and the presidential office must have made their own decisions.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-