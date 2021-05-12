DP LAWMAKERS DEMAND NOMINEE REJECTION News Today 입력 2021.05.12 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.12 (17:08)

[Anchor Lead]



A group of first-term Democratic Party lawmakers agreed to reject at least one of the ministerial nominees for three ministries – the Ministries of Science and ICT, of Oceans and Fisheries and of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation – and to ask the party leaders to make such a recommendation to the president. The group’s operational chief, Representative Ko Young-in, however, said that details should be left up to the decision-makers since the party leadership and the presidential office must have made their own decisions.

입력 2021-05-12 15:33:55

