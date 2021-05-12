NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.12 (15:33) 수정 2021.05.12 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that a chartered Asiana Airline flight carrying 182 Korean nationals and one Indian left Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi and arrived at Incheon International Airport this morning at 6:51. So far, 722 Korean nationals living in India have arrived in Korea, starting with the airlifting of 172 people from Chennai on May 4th. Korean expats from India have been transported to a government-provided temporary housing facility and tested.

The pan-government task force on vaccine import announced that a total of 8,065,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Korea, including 835,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines due to land in Korea at 7 p.m. tomorrow evening and another 7.23 million doses in phases from Friday to early June. The government said that in addition to the five million doses of Pfizer vaccines to be imported between May and June, there will be enough vaccines to reach the goal of giving first round of shots to 13 million people by the first half of this year.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-05-12 15:33:55 수정 2021-05-12 16:54:58 News Today

