TOUGHENED REGULATIONS ON E-SCOOTERS News Today 입력 2021.05.12 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



Regulations on electric scooters will be toughened amid continued accidents. Until now, a driver’s license was not necessary for those aged 13 and above but starting Thursday, scooter riders without a license will face a fine of 100,000 won. Officials will also clamp down on people not wearing a helmet and two or more individuals riding on a single scooter.



[Pkg]



A university town in Seoul. An electric scooter moves through passers-by at high speed. They are seen everywhere even on pedestrian walkways and crossings. But most scooter riders don't wear a helmet. Starting Thursday, those found not wearing one will face fines. 20,000 won will be imposed for not wearing a helmet. Those having two people ride on one scooter will face a 40,000-won fine. But many people are still unaware of the new rules.



[Soundbite] Choi Min-jun(Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "(Do you know about changes in scooter-related laws starting May 13?) No. (So, you’re not aware.) No, I’m not."



Some say they will no longer enjoy electric scooters because of the tighter rules and it’s a hassle to carry around a helmet.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyo-eun(Mapo-gu Dist., Seoul) : "I don’t think I’ll want to ride any more if I need a helmet."



Another change is a license mandate. Until now, everyone aged 13 or above could freely ride a scooter but from now, a type 2 driver's license will be mandatory. Scooter riders without a license will be subject to a 100,000 won fine. If the violator is under 13, then the parent will be imposed with the fine. Penalties will also strengthen against riding under the influence. Current fines of 30,000 won will be raised to 100,000 won. However for the first month of the new rules taking effect, the police will focus more on guidance than punishment.

