GOV'T TO IMPLEMENT RELAXED MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.05.13 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Demand has been rising about easing the social distancing or disease control measures as the pandemic continues. In response to the mounting demand, the government decided to implement a set of new, relaxed measures starting in July.



[Pkg]



Popcorn, an all-time favorite movie snack. But very few people are seen purchasing popcorn at theaters these days. This is because food consumption inside the movie theaters has been banned since the pandemic grew worse.



[Soundbite] Shim Jin-seong(Movie Theater Employee) : "Many customers ask whether they can eat food inside the theater, but we tell them it’s not allowed at present."



The prolonged pandemic has prompted businesses to demand relaxed disease control safety measures. In response to the mounting demand, the government decided to implement looser social distancing regulations starting in July. The revised plan includes more relaxed criteria for raising social distancing levels and ways to heighten individual responsibility rather than impose a unilateral gathering ban. The government set July as the start date because the vaccination of high-risk groups is expected to wrap up by then.



[Soundbite] Yoon Tae-ho(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "By the end of June, the first-round vaccination of high-risk groups and the elderly will be completed and the second-round vaccination for the elderly 75 years or older will be almost over."



The government is also looking into easing the 10 p.m. curfew for businesses and the ban on private gatherings of five or more people before July. However, managing the number of patients at a steadily low level must precede these changes.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-kin(Acting Prime Minister) : "We aim to keep the number of new patients under 500 per day. When such a situation is maintained, we will look into flexibly adjusting business operation restrictions and the size of private gatherings."



Meanwhile, the Education Ministry addressed the learning gap growing wider due to COVID-19. They announced their plan to work toward in-person classes for all grades from kindergarten to high school for this September.

입력 2021-05-13 15:20:06

