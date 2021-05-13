NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.13 (15:20) 수정 2021.05.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young resigned amid allegations of ethical lapses. In a statement on Thursday, Park said he had sincerely apologized for the allegations and explained them at his parliamentary confirmation hearing, especially after working at the British Embassy. Park then apologized once again and said despite his explanations he still failed to meet the public's high ethical standard as a nominee for a public post.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service director reportedly met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday for the first time since last November. According to diplomatic sources, Park Jie-won paid a visit to Suga on Wednesday morning before or after meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo. During the meeting, Park stressed the need to normalize ties between the two countries and the Japanese prime minister expressed agreement in response.

