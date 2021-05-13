S. KOREA'S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK REVISED

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Development Institute has revised its economic outlook, predicting that the South Korean economy will grow 3.8 percent this year on the back of bullish exports. The state-run think tank Thursday announced the revision, which is up 0.7 percentage points from its previous projection released in last November. The KDI explained that the nation's exports and economy are gradually bouncing back despite the prolonged pandemic. But it also cautioned against remaining uncertainties, such as the continuing COVID-19 infections and the pace of vaccine roll outs.
