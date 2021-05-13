INCREASED EMPLOYMENT IN JOB MARKET News Today 입력 2021.05.13 (15:20) 수정 2021.05.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The job market added 650,000 more jobs in the month of April compared to the corresponding period last year. It's the largest increase in six years and 8 months.



[Pkg]



Delivery jobs are in high demand in the era of non-contact services. Nearly 110,000 delivery jobs were added just last month. The manufacturing sector has also recorded an increase in jobs for the first time in 14 months despite challenging market conditions. The service sector has posted job growth for two straight months.



[Soundbite] Chung Dong-myung(Statistics Korea) : "Things have improved in education service and other non-contact sectors. The health care and construction sector have also added more jobs."

.

With promising changes in the manufacturing and service sectors, the nation's job market added 650,000 more jobs in the month of April compared to last year. It recorded growth for two consecutive months and the largest increase since August 2014. The government says 350,000 jobs are in the private sector. This means the situation is not bad enough to create jobs in the public sector as a last resort. The employment rate has surged in all age groups, a sign of recovery.



[Soundbite] Lee Eog-weon(Vice Minister of Economy and Finance) : "Job market indices, which were slow to recover compared to other economic indicators, have improved notably."



However, the extended unemployment rate among people aged between 15 and 29 stands at 25 percent, meaning young people are still struggling to land jobs. One out of four young citizens still can't find a decent job of their choice.

