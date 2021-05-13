ARTIST SUH SE-OK'S WORKS TO BE DONATED News Today 입력 2021.05.13 (15:20) 수정 2021.05.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The bereaved family of late artist Suh Se-ok has donated his works and collections to the local community. They include items that the artist collected personally. A gallery dedicated to the donated collection is to be built soon.



[Pkg]



Paintings created on mulberry paper using a brush and ink depict passers-by and dancing people. Some 3200 pieces of art and memorabilia of Korean artist Suh Se-ok have been donated to the local community.



[Soundbite] Yoo Hee-young(Former curator at Seoul Museum of Art) : "He was the living proof of Korean and contemporary art, who was the only one among peers to receive global recognition."



The 2300 pieces created by the renowned Korean artist show in detail how he produced his masterpieces. The donated items include the works of other contemporary artists such as Jeong Seon and Kim Jung-hee. Suh personally collected each one of them.



[Soundbite] Chung Min-ja(Spouse of late artist Suh Se-ok) : "He visited used book stores to find these items."



Suh's bereaved family donated his works to a public art gallery located in the neighborhood where the artist spent six decades, or almost all his life. The family chose it to set up a scholarship foundation dedicated to helping students from low-income families and honor the artist's legacy of helping the local community.



[Soundbite] Suh Do-ho(Son of late artist Suh Se-ok) : "Art pieces are created to communicate with spectators. They should be displayed in a public space so that many people can appreciate them."



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-ro(Mayor of Seongbuk-gu) : "We will build a large art gallery so that these art pieces can lay a foundation for encouraging more people to donate to the public."



The donated collection will be put on public display in November to mark the first anniversary of the artist's passing.

