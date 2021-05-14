KIM TAKES OFFICE AS PRIME MINISTER News Today 입력 2021.05.14 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly has approved the nomination of prime minister Kim Bu-gyeom. The main opposition party did not participate in the vote. The new prime minister's term began on Friday.



[Pkg]



A parliamentary session begins with rival parties still at odds. The National Assembly speaker eventually put the prime minister's nomination to a vote as the post can no longer remain vacant. The Democratic Party says the bill can no longer be postponed. The People Power Party is calling for the minister of science and ICT-designate to step down.



[Soundbite] Han Byung-do(Democratic Party) : "Minister of Oceans and Fisheries-designate Park Jun-young has stepped down on his own. President Moon has made his decision. What else do you want?"



[Soundbite] Choo Kyung-ho(PPP) : "You expect us to be satisfied with the resignation of a single candidate and going forward, remain silent? This is further proof of how this administration ignores the needs of the public and does as it pleases."



The Justice Party blasted the government and the ruling party for pushing ahead with the vote unilaterally, although it clarified there are no reasons to disqualify Kim Bu-gyeom.



[Soundbite] Bae Jin-Gyo(Justice Party) : "President Moon must apologize to the public for violating his own personnel policies."



With the People Power Party refusing to participate in the vote, 168 votes were cast in favor of the prime minister's nomination, five against, one abstained, and two invalid. With the majority of the parliamentary seats being held by the ruling party, the nomination was approved easily. The new prime minister began his term on Friday at midnight. He started his duties with a meeting with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, and later received his letter of appointment at Cheong Wa Dae.

