CLASH OVER NOMINEES IN QUESTION News Today 입력 2021.05.14 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.14 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly is back at work following Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young’s voluntary withdrawal yesterday afternoon. The ruling Democratic Party decided to forge ahead with other nominations amid the opposition camp’s strong protest and a threat to hold a demonstration in front of Cheong Wa Dae.



[Pkg]



The floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties were meeting with the Chairman of the National Assembly when Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young announced a voluntary withdrawal. Park said that he didn’t measure up to the people’s level and it was his fault, and that he would no longer be a minister nominee. He added that he doesn’t want to weigh down the president and the ministry with his personal issues. With one nominee dropping out voluntarily the ruling Democratic Party decided not to delay the confirmation hearings for other cabinet members. They believe enough concession has been made.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(Democratic Party Floor Leader) : "The voluntary withdrawal indicates that he has accepted the opinions of the people and the opposition party."



Meanwhile, the opposition party criticized the DP’s intention to appoint the remaining nominees by having one resign as a numbers game. They were adamant that Science and ICT Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook be removed as well.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(PPP Floor Leader) : "The Democratic Party insists on overlooking everything else with one nominee’s withdrawal."



With such a wide gap existing between the two sides, the Speaker of the National Assembly issued a plenary session order to process the confirmation of the prime minister. The order came three days after the deadline for the adoption of hearing reports. The hearing reports for the Science and ICT Minister and Land Minister nominees were also adopted. The People Power Party is waging a strong protest.



[Soundbite] Her Eun-a(Rep. PPP) : "So they want to foist the rest since one nominee stepped down? Do they really believe they can bargain for the posts of prime minister and cabinet members?"



The largest opposition bloc demanded the president’s apology for saying that the vetting of the nominees didn’t fail and asked for a meeting with the president.

CLASH OVER NOMINEES IN QUESTION

입력 2021-05-14 15:17:35 수정 2021-05-14 16:46:57 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly is back at work following Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young’s voluntary withdrawal yesterday afternoon. The ruling Democratic Party decided to forge ahead with other nominations amid the opposition camp’s strong protest and a threat to hold a demonstration in front of Cheong Wa Dae.



[Pkg]



The floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties were meeting with the Chairman of the National Assembly when Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young announced a voluntary withdrawal. Park said that he didn’t measure up to the people’s level and it was his fault, and that he would no longer be a minister nominee. He added that he doesn’t want to weigh down the president and the ministry with his personal issues. With one nominee dropping out voluntarily the ruling Democratic Party decided not to delay the confirmation hearings for other cabinet members. They believe enough concession has been made.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(Democratic Party Floor Leader) : "The voluntary withdrawal indicates that he has accepted the opinions of the people and the opposition party."



Meanwhile, the opposition party criticized the DP’s intention to appoint the remaining nominees by having one resign as a numbers game. They were adamant that Science and ICT Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook be removed as well.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(PPP Floor Leader) : "The Democratic Party insists on overlooking everything else with one nominee’s withdrawal."



With such a wide gap existing between the two sides, the Speaker of the National Assembly issued a plenary session order to process the confirmation of the prime minister. The order came three days after the deadline for the adoption of hearing reports. The hearing reports for the Science and ICT Minister and Land Minister nominees were also adopted. The People Power Party is waging a strong protest.



[Soundbite] Her Eun-a(Rep. PPP) : "So they want to foist the rest since one nominee stepped down? Do they really believe they can bargain for the posts of prime minister and cabinet members?"



The largest opposition bloc demanded the president’s apology for saying that the vetting of the nominees didn’t fail and asked for a meeting with the president.