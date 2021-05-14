기사 본문 영역

SONG EXPRESSES REGRET OVER PM APPROVAL
입력 2021.05.14 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.14 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil has expressed regret over parliament approval of prime minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum without the main opposition taking part in the vote. And he called for changes to the confirmation hearing system. Song said he will discuss with his party’s floor leadership ways to separately verify nominees’ capabilities and personal issues. He said the same old issues occur time and again regardless of which party assumes power, and the hearing system must be improved.
