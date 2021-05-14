INCENTIVE PLANS TO SPEED UP VACCINATIONS News Today 입력 2021.05.14 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.14 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government is looking into various incentive plans to speed up the vaccination. Free ride coupons and gift certificates are provided in other countries, but experts point out that people need to be assured of vaccine safety first.



[Pkg]



Those who have been vaccinated are monitored for abnormal reactions in this room. They claim that many others are still hesitant to receive vaccine shots.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-su(Vaccinated Resident) : "People ask me if it hurts or how I'm feeling. I think it’s very similar to a flu shot."



The government is looking for ways to encourage vaccination. Starting May 5th, those who have been vaccinated are exempted from self isolation if they are asymptomatic after coming in close contact with an infected person or upon entering the country from overseas. The government is also examining a plan to negotiate with other countries to allow vaccinated Koreans to forgo two-week isolation when they travel abroad. Those who have been vaccinated may not be subjected to the ban on a private gathering of five or more people or the business hour curfew at crowded or public facilities. Seoul City is preparing separate incentive programs such as arranging a pool of substitute teachers to give vaccine leaves to childcare center employees. The U.S. gives out free-ride and sports game tickets to those getting vaccine shots. There is even a vaccine lottery for vaccinated residents. Some European countries are giving out gift certificates. Unlike the States where the vaccination rate nears 50% Korea’s vaccination rate still remains in the 7% range. Experts say overcoming concerns about vaccine safety should come first.



[Soundbite] Dr. Kim Woo-joo(Dept. of Infectious Diseases, Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "It would help boost the vaccination rate if sufficient compensation is made for vaccine side effects along with incentives."



Some people note that excessive economic incentives for vaccination could undermine the real purpose of receiving the shots.

INCENTIVE PLANS TO SPEED UP VACCINATIONS

입력 2021-05-14 15:17:36 수정 2021-05-14 16:46:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government is looking into various incentive plans to speed up the vaccination. Free ride coupons and gift certificates are provided in other countries, but experts point out that people need to be assured of vaccine safety first.



[Pkg]



Those who have been vaccinated are monitored for abnormal reactions in this room. They claim that many others are still hesitant to receive vaccine shots.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-su(Vaccinated Resident) : "People ask me if it hurts or how I'm feeling. I think it’s very similar to a flu shot."



The government is looking for ways to encourage vaccination. Starting May 5th, those who have been vaccinated are exempted from self isolation if they are asymptomatic after coming in close contact with an infected person or upon entering the country from overseas. The government is also examining a plan to negotiate with other countries to allow vaccinated Koreans to forgo two-week isolation when they travel abroad. Those who have been vaccinated may not be subjected to the ban on a private gathering of five or more people or the business hour curfew at crowded or public facilities. Seoul City is preparing separate incentive programs such as arranging a pool of substitute teachers to give vaccine leaves to childcare center employees. The U.S. gives out free-ride and sports game tickets to those getting vaccine shots. There is even a vaccine lottery for vaccinated residents. Some European countries are giving out gift certificates. Unlike the States where the vaccination rate nears 50% Korea’s vaccination rate still remains in the 7% range. Experts say overcoming concerns about vaccine safety should come first.



[Soundbite] Dr. Kim Woo-joo(Dept. of Infectious Diseases, Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "It would help boost the vaccination rate if sufficient compensation is made for vaccine side effects along with incentives."



Some people note that excessive economic incentives for vaccination could undermine the real purpose of receiving the shots.