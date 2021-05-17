S. KOREA ADDS 619 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.05.17 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.17 (16:46)

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says Korea added 619 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Monday. The increase is larger than expected, given that the number of new patients usually decrease over the weekend due to a drop in testing. The large jump was also unusual, as Korea saw showers across the nation throughout Sunday. Of the new infections, 597 were locally transmitted and 22 were imported. Three more people died yesterday to record 1,903 total deaths and a 1.44 percent fatality rate.

S. KOREA ADDS 619 NEW CASES

입력 2021-05-17 15:17:17 수정 2021-05-17 16:46:31 News Today

