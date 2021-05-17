GOV'T TO PROVIDE HEALTH CARE SUBSIDIES News Today 입력 2021.05.17 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



To reduce vaccine hesitancy, health authorities are urging the public to get vaccinated to return to normal life. From Monday, those who develop serious side effects after immunization will receive health care subsidies even when there is not enough evidence and causality.



[Pkg]



Some 3.7 million people have received their first vaccine shots so far. That's 7.3 percent of the country's population. Around 935,000 people are reportedly fully vaccinated. Vaccine supply is also stable. Last week, 1,870,000 doses of the AZ vaccine were brought to Korea. On Monday, 1,068,000 doses were shipped from a factory in Andong to medical institutions nationwide. Of the 7,230,000 doses to be supplied in the second quarter, 1,665,000 have been provided.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "Some 3 million doses have been supplied over the past few days, and more vials will be brought by the end of the month. It's about time to focus on immunization."



However, the public is still hesitant when it comes to vaccination due to fears of side effects. From Monday, the government will provide health care subsidies to those who experienced side-effects even when there is insufficient evidence and causality. Up to 10 million won will be provided per person. Those immunized before Monday are also eligible. The government seeks to reduce vaccine anxiety and take greater responsibility for side-effects.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "Vaccine safety is now proven in many countries. There is no need to be worried."



First doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were suspended due to supply disruptions, will be administered again from May 22 at vaccination centers nationwide.

