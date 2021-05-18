NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.18 (15:18) 수정 2021.05.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In a virus response meeting Tuesday, Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said that 46% of all new COVID-19 cases result from individual contacts made with other infected people such as through family and social gatherings. He said the figure is the highest since the tally began last August. The minister added the virus reproduction rate in the past week again exceeded 1 in the greater metro area for the first time in 3 weeks, recording 1.03 while the nationwide rate was 0.99.

The Land Ministry said an advance legislation notice will take effect from this Thursday to June 8 regarding a revised enforcement ordinance to an urban development law that stipulates conditions for public redevelopment projects. Under the revision, these projects, taking place in Seoul, must provide rental housing for at least 20% of the total. The quota is above 10% for all other regions. Also, the projects must supply at least 1.6 times more houses than the current volume.

President Moon Jae-in has commemorated the anniversary of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju and its bloody crackdown, saying that "we are seeing yesterday's Gwangju in today's Myanmar." In a message posted on social media, Moon recalled German reporter Jurgen Hinzpeter who filmed what happened in Gwangju that year which helped the outside world know about the event. The president hoped that such journalistic spirit can also offer hope to Myanmar. He said democracy, human rights and peace will not stay in yesterday's Gwangju but continue into the future and the wider world.

