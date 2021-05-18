41ST ANNIVERSARY OF GWANGJU UPRISING News Today 입력 2021.05.18 (15:18) 수정 2021.05.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Politicians have headed to Gwangju to mark the 41st anniversary of the May 18 pro-democracy uprising. During their stay in the southern city, promising presidential candidates of the ruling Democratic Party tried to win the support of voters in the Jeolla-do region. Some lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party were officially invited to the memorial ceremony by bereaved families. They were the first conservative party members to receive such invitations in 41 years



[Pkg]



Gyeonggi-Province Governor Lee Jae-myung embarked on a two-day trip to visit cities in Jeolla-do provinces from Gunsan to Jeonju and Gwangju.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Gyeonggi-do Governor) : "The May 18 uprising is like a social mother for me. It encouraged me to dedicate my life to social justice."



Earlier, former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun launched a week-long tour around Jeolla-do provinces. After wrapping up his schedule in Jeollabuk-do Province, he arrived in Gwangju on Monday and tried to woo the supporters of the liberal ruling party there. Chung highlighted that the spirit of the Gwangju uprising must be preserved through reforming the prosecution and media.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Former Prime Minister) : "I have come to the conclusion that it might be my job to further develop the nation's democracy, which is the long-cherished wish of the Jeolla people."



Former DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon visited Gwangju before the two party rivals. He appealed to voters in the Jeolla region by proposing a constitutional amendment. He also apologized for his previous suggestion to grant special pardons to former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chairman) : "In Gwangju, the sacred city of the nation's democratization, I propose a constitutional amendment to achieve democracy that protects our lives."



Among leading presidential aspirants of the PPP, Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong and former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min visited the May 18th National Cemetery.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seung-min(Former PPP lawmaker) : "The president and the Democratic Party should sincerely reflect on damaging the genuine value of democracy."



Bereaved families officially invited the PPP's Sung Il-jong and Chung Woon-chun to the memorial ceremony in recognition of their efforts to have related bills passed in parliament. They are the first conservative party members to receive such invitations.



[Soundbite] Chung Woon-chun(PPP) : "I am really grateful that both parties were invited together to convey the message of integration."



[Soundbite] Bereaved family : "The message was not generated by itself. It is thanks to your hard work."



Leaders of both the ruling and opposition camps attended the commemoration ceremony on Tuesday morning.

