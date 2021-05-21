KEY AGENDA AT S. KOREA-U.S. SUMMIT News Today 입력 2021.05.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.05.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The White House cited North Korea issues as one of the key agendas for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his counterpart Joe Biden. Another key topic to be discussed at the summit would be COVID-19 vaccines.



[Pkg]



The White House cited North Korea issues as one of the key agendas for the Biden administration’s first summit with South Korea. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the regular briefing held just one day ahead of the summit that the two leaders will discuss regional security strategies and other issues. Amongst which, she added, particular focus would be on North Korea.



[Soundbite] Jen Psaki(White House Press Secretary)



Such remark came one day after a high-ranking official in the Biden administration reportedly said that the U.S. would have as much flexibility as possible regarding its policy towards North Korea. Therefore, the two presidents are expected to work together eagerly to resume the long-stalled negotiations with Pyongyang. The White House also assured that the two sides will talk about sharing of the available COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the U.S. However, the American government did not comment on whether South Korea would have the priority in its vaccine sharing plan.



[Soundbite] Jen Psaki(White House Press Secretary)



China is another major agenda that the two leaders will discuss at the summit but the White House did not elaborate on the details of how the talks would proceed in regards to curbing China’s influence in the region or its role in denuclearizing North Korea. As for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue known as the Quad, the White House said there is nothing to project about the change in its membership.

