[Anchor Lead]
Korean American Congresswoman Young Kim said the Biden administration must not allow North Korea to misinterpret its position and assume that U.S. troop withdrawal from East Asia is possible. Contributing a piece to the weekly magazine Washington Examiner, Kim said that only a strong South Korea-US alliance can denuclearize North Korea. The Republican lawmaker said the new phrasing by the Biden administration of ‘denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula,’ even though South Korea possesses no nuclear weapons, can give North Korea significant leverage.
- YOUNG KIM ON BIDEN’S N. KOREA POLICY
- 입력 2021-05-21 15:22:53
- 수정2021-05-21 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
