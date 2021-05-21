기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry says a South Korean captain and four crew members of a fishing boat - three Chinese and one Russian - have been kidnapped in waters off Ghana in west Africa. The tuna boat, Atlantic Princess, was attacked by an unknown hijacking group at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday some 120 kilometers southeast of the port of Tema in Ghana. The boat belongs to a joint Chinese and Ghanian shipping firm and 30 crew members were on board. The ministry said Seoul will exert all-out efforts to have the sailors released through close cooperation with Ghana, Nigeria and Russia.
- S. KOREA CAPTAIN AND CREW KIDNAPPED
