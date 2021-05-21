CURRENT RESTRICTIONS TO BE EXTENDED News Today 입력 2021.05.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.05.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 outbreaks continue at Internet cafes and singing rooms frequented mostly by young people. The government has extended the current COVID-19 restrictions for three more weeks.



[Pkg]



An internet cafe in Seoul. Many customers have their masks off.



[Soundbite] "Please put on your mask after eating."



Since February, ten outbreaks have occurred at internet cafes and singing rooms, resulting in 281 cases. In May alone, more than 130 cases have been recorded.



[Soundbite] Kwak Sun-ho(Internet cafe owner) : "Many people take their masks off when playing online games. We urge them to put them back on, but they take them off again in no time."



Poor ventilation is also a key factor. There have been nineteen cases linked to a music studio in Seoul since May 15.



[Soundbite] Song Eun-chul(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "It's hard to ventilate such places because they are sound-proof, and wearing masks when playing instruments is not easy. Saliva droplets also spread when playing wind instruments."



Workers of bars and clubs gathered in front of Seoul City Hall ahead of the announcement of new restrictions and virus prevention rules for the next three weeks. They want the same restrictions to apply to bars and clubs as to singing rooms and other similar facilities.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jae-woo(Association of Korean Entertainment Dining Businesses) : "We've been unable to operate properly for ten months now. We need change."



However, as outbreaks remain rampant at public facilities in the greater Seoul area, the government has decided to extend the gathering ban and business curfew for three more weeks.

