GOV’T MEETING ON CONSUMER INFLATION
입력 2021.05.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.05.21 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The government held a meeting Friday to inspect policy measures and consumer inflation, and gave the assessment that the recent surge in raw material prices can push up the cost of some industrial goods. Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon who chaired the meeting said that demand for crude oil, steel and copper was rapidly rising but supply has still not caught up, resulting in consumer prices hovering above pre-pandemic levels. He said increases in raw material costs could be reflected in phases in some consumer prices such as of durable goods down the road.
