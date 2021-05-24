PRESIDENT MOON RETURNS HOME News Today 입력 2021.05.24 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in returned home from a five-day trip to the U.S. Cheong Wa Dae said the president arrived at Seoul Airport in Seongnam at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. At their first summit held at the White House on Saturday, Moon and Biden agreed to resolve North Korean issues through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders also agreed to establish a global vaccine partnership and strengthen cooperation in the supply chain for new key industries including semiconductors and batteries. Moon is scheduled to meet with the U.S. president again at the Group of Seven summit, which takes place in Britain in mid-June.

